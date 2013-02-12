LONDON Feb 12 The dollar index rose to a one-month high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, helped by its gains versus the euro.

The index rose 0.2 percent to 80.484, its highest level since Jan. 10 as the euro slipped towards three-week lows against the greenback.

The dollar has also been strong against the yen, although on Tuesday it slipped 0.1 percent to trade at 94.18 yen, having hit 94.465 yen on Monday, its highest level since May 2010.