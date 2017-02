LONDON Aug 10 The dollar index fell 1 percent on Wednesday, as investors continued to sell the greenback after the U.S.Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates low for two more years and kept the door open for more monetary easing.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, fell to 73.842, hurt by its losses mainly against the Japanese yen. The dollar was down 0.7 percent against the yen at 76.53 yen not far from its record low of 76.25 yen hit in March this year.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag)