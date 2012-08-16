LONDON Aug 16 The dollar index rose to its highest in two weeks on Thursday buoyed by the U.S. currency's gains against the Japanese yen as investors pared expectations of further monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

The index rose 0.25 percent to 82.881, its highest level since early August.

The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 79.22 yen, trading near an earlier one-month high, supported by rising U.S. Treasury yields. Stop-loss orders were cited above 79.50 yen.