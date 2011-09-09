UPDATE 1-Sterling weathers economic warnings to hold above $1.25
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts)
NEW YORK, Sept 9 The U.S. dollar extended gains to hit a six-month high against a basket of currencies in early trade on Friday.
The dollar index climbed as high as 76.944 .DXY, its highest since mid-March, and was last up 0.8 percent at 76.865.
Much of the advance in the dollar index came from losses in the euro. The euro zone common currency slipped as low as $1.37193 EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS, the lowest since Feb. 28. It was last at $1.3728, down 1.1 percent on the day. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts)
* Non-Brokered private placement of 4 million common shares of at price of $1.50 per common share
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Tired of the on-again-off-again tease of a government rule that would make financial advisers act in your best interest? No need to wait.