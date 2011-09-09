NEW YORK, Sept 9 The U.S. dollar extended gains to hit a six-month high against a basket of currencies in early trade on Friday.

The dollar index climbed as high as 76.944 .DXY, its highest since mid-March, and was last up 0.8 percent at 76.865.

Much of the advance in the dollar index came from losses in the euro. The euro zone common currency slipped as low as $1.37193 EUR=EBS on trading platform EBS, the lowest since Feb. 28. It was last at $1.3728, down 1.1 percent on the day. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)