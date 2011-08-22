UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK Aug 22 The dollar extended gains against the traditional safe-haven Swiss franc on Monday as risk sentiment improved.
The dollar rose as high as 0.7906 franc CHF=. It was last at 0.7902, up 0.7 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
The franc has soared to record highs against both currencies as fear about Europe's debt crisis and the U.S. economy pushed investors toward the safe-haven currency. A strong franc hurts Swiss exports and tourism.
Traders earlier in the session said the Swiss National Bank intervened in the one-month forward market to deter investors from buying the currency. The SNB declined comment.
U.S. Treasuries sold off while U.S. stocks gained after selling off for several weeks.
(Reporting by Julie Haviv)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.