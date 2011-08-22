NEW YORK Aug 22 The dollar extended gains against the traditional safe-haven Swiss franc on Monday as risk sentiment improved.

The dollar rose as high as 0.7906 franc CHF=. It was last at 0.7902, up 0.7 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.

The franc has soared to record highs against both currencies as fear about Europe's debt crisis and the U.S. economy pushed investors toward the safe-haven currency. A strong franc hurts Swiss exports and tourism.

Traders earlier in the session said the Swiss National Bank intervened in the one-month forward market to deter investors from buying the currency. The SNB declined comment.

U.S. Treasuries sold off while U.S. stocks gained after selling off for several weeks.

