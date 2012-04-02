CEE MARKETS-Budapest stocks fall from record high after Magyar Telekom disappoints

* Budapest stocks off record on OTP Bank, Magyar Telekom retreat * Magyar Telekom guidance disappoints despite profit surge * Bucharest stocks at another 9-year high on Banca Transilvania * Currencies, bonds rangebound ahead of auctions By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 23 Budapest stocks retreated from record highs on Wednesday, driven by Magyar Telekom which opted against raising its dividend guidance despite a surge in profits, while Central European assets mos