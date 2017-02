NEW YORK Nov 11 The dollar extended losses against the yen on Friday, raising speculation that the Bank of Japan may intervene yet again to stem its currency's strength.

The dollar hit a session low of 77.03 yen JPY=, the lowest since Japan's massive yen-selling intervention on Oct. 31. Market sources have told Reuters that Japan has probably conducted more intervention since then. For more see [ID:nL4E7M70AV].

The dollar last traded at 77.06 yen, down 0.7 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. (Editing by James Dalgleish)