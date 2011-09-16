NEW YORK, Sept 16 The dollar hit a New York session high against the traditional safe-haven Japanese yen on Friday but the yen still remained near levels that could cause the Bank of Japan to intervene to curb its strength.

The dollar rose as high as 76.91 yen JPY=, according to Reuters data, and last traded at 76.84, up 0.2 percent on the day.

The yen is not far from a record low of 75.94 hit last month. The Bank of Japan intervened to contain its currency's strength in early August. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)