UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK, Sept 16 The dollar hit a New York session high against the traditional safe-haven Japanese yen on Friday but the yen still remained near levels that could cause the Bank of Japan to intervene to curb its strength.
The dollar rose as high as 76.91 yen JPY=, according to Reuters data, and last traded at 76.84, up 0.2 percent on the day.
The yen is not far from a record low of 75.94 hit last month. The Bank of Japan intervened to contain its currency's strength in early August. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.