NEW YORK, Sept 8 The dollar extended gains against the euro on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered no details of any new stimulus measures.

Bernanke, however, said the central bank would spare no effort to boost disappointingly weak growth and lower unemployment. For story see [ID:nW1E7IRO2M].

The euro dropped to a New York session low of $1.3888 versus $1.3928 prior to the speech, according to Reuters data. It last traded at $1.3894, down 1.4 percent.

More stimulus would have been widely deemed as negative for the dollar. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)