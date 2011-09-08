BRIEF-Straight Path Communications says entered into loan agreement with a syndicate of investors
* Straight Path Communications Inc - on February 6, entered into loan agreement with a syndicate of investors, led by CF Special Situation Fund I, LP
NEW YORK, Sept 8 The dollar extended gains against the euro on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered no details of any new stimulus measures.
Bernanke, however, said the central bank would spare no effort to boost disappointingly weak growth and lower unemployment. For story see [ID:nW1E7IRO2M].
The euro dropped to a New York session low of $1.3888 versus $1.3928 prior to the speech, according to Reuters data. It last traded at $1.3894, down 1.4 percent.
More stimulus would have been widely deemed as negative for the dollar. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Straight Path Communications Inc - on February 6, entered into loan agreement with a syndicate of investors, led by CF Special Situation Fund I, LP
BRUSSELS, Feb 7 Britain must honour the financial commitments it has made to the European Union budget just like friends buying rounds of drinks in a bar should not leave before paying, the spokesman for the European Commission Margaritis Schinas said on Tuesday.
BERLIN, Feb 7 The European Union could revive talks on a free trade deal with the United States under the administration of President Donald Trump, European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said on Tuesday.