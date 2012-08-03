NEW YORK Aug 3 The dollar slid 1 percent against a basket of currencies on Friday after a U.S. report showing the biggest job increase in five months dented demand for safe haven investments.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus six other major currencies, fell 1 percent to 82.498, on track for its biggest daily drop in a month. (Reporting By Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)