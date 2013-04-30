NEW YORK, April 30 The dollar fell to a two-month low versus a basket of currencies on Tuesday after a U.S. Midwest business barometer unexpectedly contracted in April, adding to worries about the U.S. recovery.

The dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback versus a basket of six major currencies, fell as low as 81.623 . It was last at 81.669, down 0.6 percent on the day.