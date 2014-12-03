BRIEF-ON Semiconductor announces proposed private offering of $500 mln of convertible senior notes
SINGAPORE Dec 3 The dollar rose on Wednesday to its highest in more than 5-1/2 years against a basket of currencies, helped by this week's rise in U.S. bond yields and Federal Reserve officials' mostly upbeat comments on the outlook for the U.S. economy.
The dollar index touched a peak of 88.709, its loftiest level since March 2009. It was last steady on the day at 88.667. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals-to use net proceeds of offering for research, development activities, phase 3 clinical trial activities for lupus nephritis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Physicians realty trust announces public offering of 15,000,000 common shares