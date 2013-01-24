NEW YORK Jan 24 The U.S. dollar jumped 2
percent against the yen on Thursday to hit a 2-1/2-year high in
late trade on Thursday.
The dollar had risen as high as 90.54 yen on Reuters
data. Gains accelerated after the dollar/yen broke above the
previous 2-1/2-year high of 90.25 set on Monday.
"The whole move today was a very sharp rebound" in
dollar/yen," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "The latest leg
this afternoon is just a continuation of that move."
Esiner said the next key level in dollar/yen is 90.80.
The yen tumbled across the board after an economic official
in said the Japanese government has no problem with the dollar
hitting 100 yen.