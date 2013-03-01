NEW YORK, March 1 The dollar rallied to a session high versus the Japanese yen on Friday as an array of data buoyed the safe-haven U.S. currency.

The dollar rose as high as 93.48 yen, its highest since Feb. 25. It last traded at 93.42, up 1 percent on the day.

The euro also gained against the yen and last traded at 121.28 yen, up 0.4 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.