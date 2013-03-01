ECB PRESIDENT MARIO DRAGHI HOLDS NEWS CONFERENCE. WATCH LIVE ON REUTERS INSIDER
March 9 WATCH LIVE HERE: http://reut.rs/2m05Hgc (Reporting by Alex Cohen)
NEW YORK, March 1 The dollar rallied to a session high versus the Japanese yen on Friday as an array of data buoyed the safe-haven U.S. currency.
The dollar rose as high as 93.48 yen, its highest since Feb. 25. It last traded at 93.42, up 1 percent on the day.
The euro also gained against the yen and last traded at 121.28 yen, up 0.4 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
SAO PAULO, March 9 Lojas Americanas SA raised 2.405 billion reais ($760.8 million) from the sale of new common and preferred shares in a restricted-efforts offer, helping Brazil's largest discount retailer reduce debt and pay for expansion.
OTTAWA, March 9 Canadian new home prices edged up at the start of the year, driven again by higher prices in the hot Toronto market, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.