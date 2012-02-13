NEW YORK Feb 13 The dollar hit a session low against the yen on Monday as a relief rally in riskier assets on hopes for a Greek bailout began to fade.

The dollar dipped to a session low of 77.52 yen. The euro pared its advanced against the dollar as well.

The Greek parliament backed drastic cuts in wages, pensions and jobs on Sunday as the price of a bailout by the European Union and International Monetary Fund. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)