NEW YORK Feb 14 The dollar hit a fresh session high against the yen on Tuesday, notching its highest against the Japanese currency in about three weeks, according to Reuters data.

The greenback rose to as high as 78.20 yen, helped by a boost in the Bank of Japan's asset-buying program. That easing, in turn, weakened the yen against both the dollar and the euro . (Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by James Dalgleish)