NEW YORK Jan 29 The dollar weakened further against the yen on Wednesday as lower U.S. bond yields reduced the relative appeal of U.S. investments versus their Japanese counterparts.

The greenback fell to a session low of 102.21 yen in early New York trading, down 0.7 percent from late on Tuesday. It still held above a seven-week low against the yen set on Monday due to jitters over financial woes in Argentina, Turkey and other emerging markets.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries fell to 2.722 percent, down about 3 basis points from Tuesday's close.