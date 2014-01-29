BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
NEW YORK Jan 29 The dollar weakened further against the yen on Wednesday as lower U.S. bond yields reduced the relative appeal of U.S. investments versus their Japanese counterparts.
The greenback fell to a session low of 102.21 yen in early New York trading, down 0.7 percent from late on Tuesday. It still held above a seven-week low against the yen set on Monday due to jitters over financial woes in Argentina, Turkey and other emerging markets.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries fell to 2.722 percent, down about 3 basis points from Tuesday's close.
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, March 17 Forty House Democrats, led by the party's top member of the House of Representatives Financial Services committee Maxine Waters, voiced opposition on Friday to a U.S. Labor Department proposal to delay the start of a controversial retirement regulation.
WASHINGTON, March 17 The first face-to-face meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel started awkwardly on Friday and ended even more oddly, with a quip by Trump about wiretapping that left the German leader visibly bewildered.