NEW YORK Oct 28 The dollar extended losses against the yen on Friday, falling to a session low, as investors continued to test the resolve of Japanese authorities to stem the strength of the Japanese currency.

The dollar was last down 0.3 percent at 75.70 JPY=, not far from the record low touched on Thursday on electronic trading platform EBS of 75.661 JPY=EBS. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)