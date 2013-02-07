NEW YORK Feb 7 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar and the yen on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the exchange rate is not a policy target.

The euro was last at $1.3459, down 0.4 percent on the day , with the session low at $1.3456. The euro was down 0.9 percent against the yen at 125.78 yen with the session low at 125.68 yen.