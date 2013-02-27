DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK Feb 27 The euro pared gains against the dollar on Wednesday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank is far from exiting its accommodative monetary policy.
He added that recovery in the euro zone is going slowly and expects the beginning of that rebound only in the second half of the year.
The euro dropped as low as $1.3083 after Draghi's remarks from about $1.3100 just before. It was last at $1.3090, up 0.2 percent.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations