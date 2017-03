NEW YORK, April 4 The euro hit session lows against the dollar on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi struck a dovish tone, saying the bank's policy will remain accommodative for as long as needed.

He added that growth risks in the euro zone region are tilted to the downside.

The euro dropped to session lows at $1.2757 after Draghi's remarks and was last at $1.2768, down 0.7 percent.