NEW YORK Nov 3 The euro fell against the dollar on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said ongoing tensions in financial markets could slow the pace of euro zone growth.

He expected real growth rates in the second half of the year to be very moderate and were very likely to be downgraded when the ECB releases new staff forecasts next month.

The euro slid to $1.372900 EUR=EBS, down 0.1 percent, after Draghi's comments from about $1.37500 before he started his briefing.

For more of Draghi's remarks see [ID:nFAT007263]. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)