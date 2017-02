NEW YORK Aug 24 The dollar extended losses versus the euro but pared losses vs the yen on Wednesday after the release of U.S. durable goods data.

The euro last traded at $1.4465 EUR=EBS, compared with $1.4445 before the release of the data, up 0.2 percent on the day.

The dollar was at 76.55 yen JPY=EBS, compared with 76.47 yen earlier though still down 0.1 percent on the day. It had spiked as high as 76.66 yen on EBS, the New York session high. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)