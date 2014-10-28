NEW YORK Oct 28 Dollar retreated against the
yen and euro early Tuesday after a surprise fall in U.S. durable
goods orders in September, reviving worries about deceleration
in domestic economic growth in the third quarter.
The U.S. Commerce Department said orders for big-ticket
items such as airplanes and consumer electronics fell 1.3
percent last month, following a 18.3 percent plunge in August.
Analysts had forecast a 0.5 percent rebound in the latest
report.
The dollar turned lower against the yen, erasing its earlier
gain. It last traded at 107.80 yen, down 0.02 percent
on the day on the EBS trading system.
The euro climbed to a session high versus the greenback at
$1.276, more than 0.4 percent from late Monday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)