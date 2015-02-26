NEW YORK Feb 26 The dollar extended its gains
against a basket of currencies early Thursday as
stronger-than-expected data on U.S. durable goods orders in
January signaled resilience in business activity despite worries
of the recent surge in the dollar hurting exports.
An index on the greenback's value against the euro, yen and
four other currencies was last up 0.7 percent at 94.855
following back-to-back days of decline.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday orders on
big-ticket items grew 2.8 percent,
above the 1.7 percent increase projected by analysts polled by
Reuters. They rebounded from a 3.7 percent drop in December.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)