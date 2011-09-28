German industry output posts steepest monthly fall since Jan 2009
BERLIN, Feb 7 Weaker output in manufacturing and construction drove the biggest monthly drop in German industrial production in nearly eight years, data showed on Tuesday.
(Corrects euro rate in 2nd paragraph)
NEW YORK, Sept 28 The euro trimmed gains against the U.S. dollar, falling to New York session lows, on Wednesday after data showed U.S. durables goods orders slipped last month, fueling some risk aversion.
The euro slid as low as $1.36130 EUR=EBS from $1.36430 and was last at $1.36170, still up 0.2 percent.
For the data, click on [ID:nCAT005518].
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BERLIN, Feb 7 Weaker output in manufacturing and construction drove the biggest monthly drop in German industrial production in nearly eight years, data showed on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Benchmark Japanese government bonds edged higher on Tuesday, shrugging off tepid demand at an auction of inflation-linked 10-year bonds, as investors continued to puzzle over the Bank of Japan's stance on JGB purchases.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japanese stocks dropped to a two-week low in thin trade, hit by weakness in global stocks and a stronger yen as investors became risk averse.