NEW YORK Oct 4 Average daily foreign exchange
spot volume traded on the EBS trading platform dropped 39
percent in September to $111.9 billion from year-ago levels,
parent company ICAP said on Thursday.
September's volume, however, was up 17 percent from August's
turnover of $95.5 billion, according to ICAP data. At its peak,
EBS did more than $250 billion in daily volume in February 2008.
EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing
business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely
traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc.
Thomson Reuters is strong in so-called Commonwealth
currencies that include British sterling as well as Australian,
Canadian and New Zealand dollars.