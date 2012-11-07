NEW YORK Nov 7 Average daily foreign exchange
spot volume traded on the EBS trading platform in October
dropped 46 percent from year-ago levels to $92.6 billion, parent
company ICAP said on Wednesday.
The average daily spot FX volume was down 17 percent month
over month, the firm said. Despite the impact of Hurricane
Sandy, the EBS platform remained fully operational , ICAP said.
At its peak, EBS did more than $250 billion in daily volume
in February 2008.
EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing
business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely
traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc.
Thomson Reuters is strong in so-called Commonwealth
currencies that include the British pound as well as Australian,
Canadian and New Zealand dollars.