Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
NEW YORK Jan 7 Average daily foreign exchange spot volume traded on the EBS trading platform in December fell 4 percent from year-ago levels to $91.8 billion, parent company ICAP said on Monday.
The average daily spot FX volume also fell month over month. In November, volume was $103.8 billion.
At its peak in February 2008, EBS did more than $250 billion in daily volume.
EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc.
Thomson Reuters is strong in so-called Commonwealth currencies that include the British pound as well as Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars.
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative