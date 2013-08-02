NEW YORK Aug 2 Average daily foreign exchange spot volume traded on the EBS trading platform in July fell 16 percent from year-ago levels to $89.3 billion, parent company ICAP said on Friday.

The average daily spot FX volume for July was a 31 percent decrease over June, the firm said.

EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc .

Thomson Reuters is strong in so-called Commonwealth currencies that include the British pound and the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars.