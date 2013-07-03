PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 6
NEW YORK, July 3 Average daily foreign exchange spot volume traded on the EBS trading platform in June fell 6 percent from year-ago levels to $128.8 billion, parent company ICAP said on Wednesday.
The average daily spot FX volume for June was a 2 percent increase over May, the firm said.
At its peak, EBS did more than $250 billion in daily volume in February 2008.
EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc.
Thomson Reuters is strong in so-called Commonwealth currencies that include the British pound as well as Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars.
