MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Feb 4 Average foreign exchange spot volumes traded on the EBS platform rose by 23 percent in January from the previous month, parent company ICAP said on Tuesday.
Volumes traded rose to $87.5 billion from $71 billion in December when volumes usually drop because of holidays. Despite the rise from a month ago, volumes are down 38 percent compared with $141.3 billion in January 2013.
Part of the reason for the surge in trading in January last year was because investors were busy selling the yen and buying the dollar and the euro as they positioned for massive monetary stimulus from the Bank of Japan.
EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc.
Thomson Reuters is strong in 'Commonwealth' currencies such as the British pound and the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars.
Volumes on foreign exchange markets have fallen in recent months due to the relative stability of major currencies, with EBS in particular hit by low volatility in the euro and the yen against the dollar.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.
LONDON, March 10 Britain's shops endured their worst fall in February sales since 2009, a survey showed on Friday, adding to evidence of a Brexit-related consumer slowdown as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union. .