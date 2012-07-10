LONDON, July 10 Electronic inter-dealer broker ICAP has published new guidelines for its EBS foreign exchange trading platform that will limit the ability of high speed computer algorithms to outwit the rest of the market, traders said on Tuesday.

The new dealing rules, sent to all EBS clients, contain a new artificial intelligence (Ai) policy section aimed at preventing high-frequency traders from distorting genuine price discovery in the currency market.

HFT players and computer algorithms can slow down price discovery for other market participants by using their speed advantage to produce multiple quotes across trading platforms that may be pulled without warning.

"These dealing rules are mainly aimed at the Ai market, to tighten up procedure and stop abuse to the detriment of the bank/manual trader," said a London-based head of trading.

"ICAP obviously took a lot of advice from their customers to make sure they weren't going in the wrong direction."

ICAP is reviewing all aspects of its EBS foreign exchange trading platform and is currently engaged in discussions with customers about possible changes.

The company said this was the first in a series of planned enhancements and the rules would be updated annually.

"The rules apply equally to all EBS market participants and are focused on incentivising liquidity enhancing behaviours while eliminating behaviour that could be considered disruptive," ICAP said in a statement.

EBS and Thomson Reuters are competitors in the FX dealing business.

Market players said there had been increasing concern in EBS's traditional client base that high-frequency traders have an unfair advantage over manual dealers, due in part to EBS quoting a fifth decimal place in major currencies.

Last month it was reported that ICAP plans to scrap the fifth decimal place and introduce so-called half-pip pricing, although traders said there was no reference to any such move in the new rules.

"The changes are designed to make it harder for high-frequency trading accounts to deploy aggressive trading tactics," a hedge fund trader said.

The latest data from EBS showed that its volume in spot foreign exchange declined 21 percent in June to $137.6 billion from $174.1 billion a year earlier. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)