LONDON, Sept 4 Average daily foreign exchange spot volume traded on the EBS trading platform fell by 12 percent in August from July, parent company ICAP said on Wednesday.

Volumes traded fell to $78.7 billion from $89.3 billion in July. Volumes typically fall in the holiday month of August. However, they were also down 18 percent from $95.5 billion in August 2012.

"For spot FX we saw lower market activity across currencies, and particularly muted activity in euro/U.S. dollar," said ICAP spokeswoman Serra Balls.

EBS, which competes with Thomson Reuters in the FX dealing business, is the leading liquidity provider for the most widely traded currencies - the euro, yen and Swiss franc.

Thomson Reuters is strong in "Commonwealth" currencies such as the British pound and the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars.