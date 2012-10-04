NEW YORK Oct 4 The euro hit session highs against the dollar on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank's decision to undertake bond purchases of indebted member countries has eased tensions in the region.

He added that the ECB remains firmly committed to preserving the "singleness" of monetary policy..

The euro hit the day's high of $1.2991 and was last at $1.2984, up 0.6 percent.