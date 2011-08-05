UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK Aug 5 The euro jumped against the dollar on Friday, hitting session highs, after sources said the European Central Bank said it is ready to buy Italian bonds if Italy commits to accelerate economic reforms to bring down the country's debt.
On Thursday, traders were disappointed that the ECB were buying Portuguese and Irish bonds instead of Italian and Spanish debt. Investors are currently focused on Italy and Spain, as they feared these two countries would follow Greece's footsteps in seeking a bailout.
The euro rose as high as $1.42470 EUR=EBS and was last at $1.42137, up 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.