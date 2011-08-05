NEW YORK Aug 5 The euro jumped against the dollar on Friday, hitting session highs, after sources said the European Central Bank said it is ready to buy Italian bonds if Italy commits to accelerate economic reforms to bring down the country's debt.

On Thursday, traders were disappointed that the ECB were buying Portuguese and Irish bonds instead of Italian and Spanish debt. Investors are currently focused on Italy and Spain, as they feared these two countries would follow Greece's footsteps in seeking a bailout.

The euro rose as high as $1.42470 EUR=EBS and was last at $1.42137, up 0.8 percent.

