NEW YORK Nov 3 The euro trimmed gains against the dollar on Thursday after European Central Bank unexpectedly cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent.

The euro cut gains to $1.37660 EUR=EBS after the ECB decision from $1.37950, still up 0.1 percent.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)