NEW YORK Nov 3 The euro fell to New York session lows against the dollar below $1.37 on Thursday in the wake of what markets perceived to be dovish comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

Draghi on Thursday said inflation in the euro zone is likely to fall below 2 percent next year while the economy is seen growing less than expected. See [ID:nL5E7M21YN].

The euro slid to $1.36750 EUR=EBS, a New York session low, and was last at $1.36896, down 0.4 percent on the day. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)