LONDON Nov 8 The euro was little changed on Thursday after the European Central Bank left interest rates on hold at 0.75 percent, as many market players had expected.

The euro was last trading down 0.2 percent on the day at $1.2745, little moved from $1.2742 before the rate announcement.

The next focus for market players is ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference at 1330 GMT.