(Corrects paragraph 3 name of ETF to DBX-trackers MSCI Japan
Hedged Equity Fund instead of DB-X Japan Hedged Equity MSCI ETF;
corrects paragraph 10 to show that the $72 million is the assets
of the fund, not inflows and removes reference to catching up)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 10 The surge in Japanese stock
prices and the plunge in the yen against the U.S. dollar on
Friday have bolstered the appeal of two currency-hedged Japanese
equity exchange traded funds.
On a day when the benchmark Nikkei soared to a 5-1/2
year peak and the yen slumped to its lowest in more than four
years versus the dollar, the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund
was up nearly 1.0 percent on Friday and more than 3.0
percent on the week.
The smaller, Deutsche Bank-owned DBX-trackers MSCI Japan
Hedged Equity Fund was also up nearly 1.0 percent as
well, rising 2.5 percent this week.
It's an environment that suits both ETFs, which hedge their
yen exposure to Japanese stocks and take advantage of the pure
equity returns in Japan. For the year, the DXJ has gained nearly
35 percent and the DBJP has gained more than 39 percent.
Japanese stocks tend to rise with a weaker yen as a weak yen
boosts exporters profits and exporters are heavily weighted in
the Nikkei index. The benchmark Nikkei index and yen, for
instance, have a negative 10-year correlation of 60 percent,
according to Reuters data.
Since the Bank of Japan announced its huge quantitative
easing program on April 4, the Nikkei index has surged more than
15 percent. Since end-October, the Nikkei has soared a whopping
63 percent. However, the yen is down 28 percent since the end of
October, which hurts foreign investors, making hedged ETFs more
attractive.
Most fund managers expect further weakness in the yen that
could spur more gains for Japanese stocks.
"If you take into account where dollar/yen was before the
financial crisis, at 120 yen, and where it is right now, at
101.50, you know we still have a long way to go," said Jeremy
Schwarz, director of research at WisdomTree in New York.
WisdomTree has attracted around $2.6 billion in inflows
since the first quarter of the year, with total inflows now at
$8.2 billion, according to the company's website.
Deutsche Bank's ETF has $72 million in assets.
The iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund, on the other
hand, has also done well on a quarterly basis, up nearly 9.0
percent. On Friday, however, the iShares fund, owned by asset
manager BlackRock, was little changed and slightly down on the
week. It has gained nearly 21 percent in 2013.
EWJ tracks the MSCI Japan index, but it does not hedge its
yen exposure. The fund said it stands by its strategy.
"Right now, we may have a weak yen, but what happens when
the tide turns? We would like to give investors the flexibility
of capturing the currency return as well," said Diane Hsiung,
portfolio manager of the EWJ ETF, in San Francisco.
Since January, the iShares ETF has taken in about $4.7
billion in inflows, with total funds of $11.1 billion.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)