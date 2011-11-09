Sterling steadies after worst fall since October
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON Nov 9 The euro extended losses to hit an eight-month low against sterling on Wednesday, as fears about the euro zone debt crisis intensified, with benchmark Italian bond yields rising above 7 percent, a level widely deemed to be unsustainable.
The single currency fell 0.9 percent on the day to 85.17 pence, its lowest since early March. (Reporting by London Forex Team)
LONDON, Feb 2 Sterling and UK government bond yields tumbled on Thursday after the Bank of England appeared to be in no rush to tighten monetary policy in its latest inflation report, disappointing bets that interest rates could be hiked by the end of the year.
