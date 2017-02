NEW YORK Nov 9 The euro lost further ground against the dollar to hit a session low in afternoon trade on Wednesday as fears grew Italy may be the next euro zone country to seek a bailout and as stock losses accelerated.

The euro fell as low as $1.3534 on Reuters data, EUR= still a one-month low, and down about 2.1 percent on the day.

Investors piled money into the safe-haven dollar, pushing it to a one-month high versus a basket of currencies .DXY.

Against the yen, the dollar hit a session high of 77.83 JPY=. (Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Diane Craft)