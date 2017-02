NEW YORK Oct 26 The euro trimmed losses against the dollar in the afternoon session on Wednesday, with traders citing talk that China could contribute to the euro zone rescue fund.

U.S. stocks rallied as well, with U.S. 30-year bonds falling more than a point.

The euro cut losses to $1.38800 EUR=EBS, still down 0.2 percent, from about $1.38250 roughly 20 minutes ago.

