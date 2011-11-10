NEW YORK Nov 10 The euro pared gains against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after European Central Bank executive board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said he will resign before his term ends.

Bini Smaghi's term ends on May 31, 2013 and he said he will join Harvard University on January 1, 2012. [ID:nF9E7H801M]

The euro last traded up 0.4 percent at $1.3592 EUR=, according to Reuters data. It had been trading above $1.36 before the news.

Easing Italian bond yields lifted overall risk sentiment, with U.S. stocks rallying while safe-haven Treasuries fell.

