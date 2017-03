NEW YORK, July 18 The euro on Friday briefly dipped below $1.35 for first time since February.

The currency shared by 18 nations has been declining for weeks and under pressure from speculation U.S. officials may raise interest rates earlier than markets expect next year.

It traded as high as $1.37 on July 1 and on Friday was last at $1.35. (Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)