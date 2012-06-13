UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
NEW YORK, June 13 The euro extended gains against the dollar on Wednesday to hit a global session high as investors pared hefty bearish positions and as U.S. stocks turned positive.
The euro rose to a high of $1.2569, well above its near 2-year low hit on June 1 at $1.2288, but below a three-week high reached on Monday at $1.2672.
It last traded at $1.2564, up 0.4 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)
