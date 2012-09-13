NEW YORK, Sept 13 The euro extended gains
against the dollar on Thursday, rising above $1.30 for the first
time in four months as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
discussed the U.S. central bank's decision to unleash another
aggressive stimulus program to bolter the economy.
In a significant shift in monetary policy, the Fed said it
would buy $40 billion of mortgage debt per month and will
continue to purchase those and other assets until the weak
employment picture shows marked improvement.
The euro hit a high of $1.3001, its highest since May
9. It last traded at $1.2994, up 0.7 percent on the day,
according to Reuters data.