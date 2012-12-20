Kenya expects mostly get poor rainfall in March-May
NAIROBI, Feb 14 Kenya is expected to receive poor rainfall in the main March to May rainy season, the meteorological office said, a situation which could exacerbate an already acute drought.
NEW YORK Dec 20 The euro pared gains against the dollar on Thursday, hitting New York session lows in volatile trading, with no real fundamental driver for the move and thin market conditions tending to exacerbate moves.
The euro touched New York lows of $1.3232. It was last at $1.3239, up just 0.1 percent on the day.
NAIROBI, Feb 14 Kenya is expected to receive poor rainfall in the main March to May rainy season, the meteorological office said, a situation which could exacerbate an already acute drought.
LONDON, Feb 14 Higher-rated euro zone government bond yields edged lower early on Tuesday in the face of an uncertain political and monetary policy outlook.
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits