NEW YORK Feb 29 The euro hit a fresh
session low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, according to
Reuters data, as analysts said testimony from U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested the bank was unlikely to
engage in more easing in the short term.
The single currency traded as low as $1.3346 against
the greenback.
With the Fed not looking to engage in another round of
quantitative easing in the near term, said Kathy Lien, director
of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, "we see the euro/dollar
falling very sharply on the heels of that."
(Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)