NEW YORK, June 22 The euro traded lower again versus the U.S. dollar on Friday, after earlier hitting session higsh, as doubts resurfaced about the ECB's changes to its collateral rules.

The euro rose to the day's peaks after the ECB said it would broaden the range of collateral it would accept from banks.

But by late morning, the euro surrendered all its gains to trade down 0.1 percent at $1.2524. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)